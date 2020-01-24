Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A slightly different take on Kiwisaver


# 265490 24-Jan-2020 10:09
I received this in an email from InvestNow and thought that it could be of interest to the membership. At first glance I thought it would be similar to Simplicity, but it appears to offer quite a bit more in terms of diversification.

 

InvestNow:

 

InvestNow is developing a unique KiwiSaver product - one which would let you build your own KiwiSaver portfolio using managed funds from a range of fund managers. For example you could build your own KiwiSaver including passive funds and funds from managers like AMP Capital, Fisher Funds, Harbour, Milford and Mint

 

 

Martin Hawes suggested that we should be able to invest in more than one Kiwisaver fund in a recent piece written for Interest.co - this would be one way of achieving this. I would need to give fees a bit of scrutiny, but seems to me worthy of consideration.

 

disclaimer: We have Kiwisaver & an investment fund with Simplicity, and ETFs and managed funds with InvestNow.

  # 2405694 24-Jan-2020 10:49
There is certainly room to increase the sophistication of Kiwisaver in terms of what you can do, what you can invest in and how it is taxed IMO.





