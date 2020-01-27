Looking for a Paddle board recommendation

- inflatable

- Long enough for an adult and a child (or two) and wide enough to be stable

- mostly flat water like Kaiteriteri beach, or an estuary

- Budget under $700 if possible

I'm looking at boards on sale, but some of the reviews mention the included pumps not being good

Can anyone recommend a Paddle board package they own or have used?

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/GHS8320TAUE/title/10-8-inflatable-sup-package?gclid=CjwKCAiAjrXxBRAPEiwAiM3DQkwZiNx3diUBlpyAoZ2c-h1jXxX0ZZsuk1dEv50LsgSGKrs6SyLygxoCKS4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/watersports/paddle-boards/inflatable-paddle-boards/aqua-marina-inflatable-paddle-board-beast

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7S83N9K2Y3/title/torpedo7-kona-ii-340-inflatable-sup-package---yellow-grey <-- out of price range at the moment but i have found one second hand