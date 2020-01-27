Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Any Paddleboard owners?


# 265549 27-Jan-2020 12:39
Looking for a Paddle board recommendation

 

- inflatable

 

- Long enough for an adult and a child (or two) and wide enough to be stable

 

- mostly flat water like Kaiteriteri beach, or an estuary

 

- Budget under $700 if possible

 

 

 

I'm looking at boards on sale, but some of the reviews mention the included pumps not being good

 

Can anyone recommend a Paddle board package they own or have used? 

 

 

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/GHS8320TAUE/title/10-8-inflatable-sup-package?gclid=CjwKCAiAjrXxBRAPEiwAiM3DQkwZiNx3diUBlpyAoZ2c-h1jXxX0ZZsuk1dEv50LsgSGKrs6SyLygxoCKS4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/watersports/paddle-boards/inflatable-paddle-boards/aqua-marina-inflatable-paddle-board-beast

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7S83N9K2Y3/title/torpedo7-kona-ii-340-inflatable-sup-package---yellow-grey <-- out of price range at the moment but i have found one second hand 

 

 

  # 2407496 27-Jan-2020 13:06
Purchased a Molokai brand board last summer from coastlines.co.nz.  I think it's a 10.8.  Entry level kit came with everything and a decent bag to store it in.  No issues with the pump which works well, it is however a fairly decent workout.  If we were using it more regularly I would probably invest in an electric pump, but the hand one works well for occasional use.   We paid around $600 on special.  Our has triple fins (which I was advised adds stability).  The people at Coastlines were great, very helpful.

 

I am a fairly solid fella...might fit a child or 2 on there if not going to far but otherwise is a single person only if your seriously paddling anywhere.  




