New House build - Help needed


679 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265564 28-Jan-2020 12:19
It looks like Im starting to embark on the exciting yet very scary process of building a house.

 

We've been given the plans, and while overall Im very pleased, I'm just wondering if the kitchen will be big enough / have a bit of wow factor (I hear kitchens and bedrooms sell homes).  I was wondering if we were to rotate the kitchen 90 degrees so that it faces the living room and family room (it would remove need for walk in pantry saving 4k and increase bedroom., although bigger kitchen will cost more. The room  may also look better when walking in house as well). 

 

There is a chance that by rotating the kitchen the dining and living area will become too small. Im not sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers

 

 

 

Click to see full size

Banana?
4905 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2408070 28-Jan-2020 12:43
Do you need living and family rooms? Can you make the Living room the dining room, and open the wall into the Family room so it is open plan? Put the kitchen across the whole dining/kitchen space there now (maybe with a breakfast counter?) and do away with pantry. Re-do the windows/doors on that wall. 

 

If you don't make the kitchen bigger, you won't have enough storage without the Walk-in. A lot of stuff is kept in a kitchen.

 

I think it looks pretty good as it is though. Bedroom 4 looks like it is only supposed to be a spare/office. Will you be using all four bedrooms as bedrooms?

 

 

 

Where is North on that plan?

877 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2408208 28-Jan-2020 14:01
What are the other houses like in the sub division, less or more grandeur? What does the proposed price (incl land, landscaping, curtains etc) compare like with other homes in the area? Some subdivisions have large fluctuations in house size / value within a small area, others are targeted at either first home / investors (smaller, modest spec homes) or higher class / spec homes (large sections, large house, architectual feature covenants etc)

 

It looks like a fairly standard 4 bdrm layout, bedroom 4 is a little on the small side but ok as an office or occasional use spare. The kitchen looks functional, walk in pantry's are becoming more expected now, fridge space could be a little small (double doors need about 1100) I'd be wary of not having one. As Trig said above, you have lots of stuff in a kitchen and can run out of cupboard space very quickly.

 

Its incredibly easy to get carried away with small variations and extras on a house build. We are 1/2 way through and have easily added about $15k in extras (kitchen upgrade $ 8k incl stone bench, tiled ensuite, carpet in garage, plywood in garage plus a few other bits). Fortunately the area and other local homes support the extra expense (i.e. not over capitalising) but it is something to be wary of.

 

I always advocate for separate living / family rooms, may or may not be an issue for you, but if you only have one open plan area, you can't really have two tvs on playing different things (kids watching their things, adults watching theirs etc) and equally entertaining in the one living area is often constrained to the "tv" area.

 

The only thing I wouldn't chose with that layout is how the door opens up straight onto the master bed. One, its known as the coffin position (where your feet point directly out the door - more an old wives tale / superstition) and the other is that if you have kids, with 2 bedrooms either side of the master, it makes adult privacy tricky. Ok when the kids are young, but no teen wants to hear their parents at it.

 

 

