# 265576 28-Jan-2020 21:13
I'm wanting to get a few of these printed https://www.instructables.com/id/SimpleSumo-Educational-Fighting-Robots/ but don't yet have a 3D printer.  Looking to purchase one in the next few weeks (with the SO approval).

 

My son went to a holiday activity at the Feilding library (for $20!) and came home with one.  I'd like to build three or four of them programmed with different qualities for fun.

 

Questions - there are a few places around town that I can take the stl files to and get it printed but when looking at the chassis stl file for example it appears to be sitting on its left hand side rather than flat on the z-axis.  Is that normal and will it print fine off an SD card?  Will the 3D printer re-orientate that automatically or will it need editing first?

 

On that page is a print of all the items sitting on a 250mmx250mm bed - what's the best way to reproduce that?

  # 2409391 28-Jan-2020 21:57
You will take the STL files and stick them in to a slicer (Cura, Slic3r, etc). In the slicer you arrange the parts and can set the orientation and placement there. The slicer spits out a gcode file that you stick on your sd card and the printer reads that.

 

My personal experience has told me to minimise the use of supports as much as possible, especially directly on the build plate.

 

A 250x250 build plate is kind of big-ish. My printer is 210x210 (Anycubic i3) and I think the Prusa is the same, I guess the ender plate would also be well under 250. What printers do they have at the library?

 

Edit: They have a Prusa. So just a case of assembling the print to suit that. Also note they want to use PLA. I would agree with the instructables though and use ABS as PLA is too brittle.

