I'm wanting to get a few of these printed https://www.instructables.com/id/SimpleSumo-Educational-Fighting-Robots/ but don't yet have a 3D printer. Looking to purchase one in the next few weeks (with the SO approval).

My son went to a holiday activity at the Feilding library (for $20!) and came home with one. I'd like to build three or four of them programmed with different qualities for fun.

Questions - there are a few places around town that I can take the stl files to and get it printed but when looking at the chassis stl file for example it appears to be sitting on its left hand side rather than flat on the z-axis. Is that normal and will it print fine off an SD card? Will the 3D printer re-orientate that automatically or will it need editing first?

On that page is a print of all the items sitting on a 250mmx250mm bed - what's the best way to reproduce that?