Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicChanging lanes across bus lane to a turn left = FINE?


3405 posts

Uber Geek


# 265589 29-Jan-2020 18:57
Send private message quote this post

So I turned right at the gas station on Khyber Pass to go left toward Parnell. Now I know there is a bus lane there, but you cannot NOT cross it to turn left, I suppose you could wait until the very last second and do a 2 lane switch and hope you dont hit a bus or anybody else wanting to turn left. Am I wrong?

If Im wrong and you should wait later then so be it, but I just thought it felt safer to be in that lane 10m before I turned left. I may have it all wrong as Im not too familiar with it, but I didnt intentionally drive down a Bus Lane for 100m or something. I had to cross it to turn left I thought.

So its the new sport for the cops to get their monthly telly up. $150

Create new topic


3405 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409820 29-Jan-2020 19:03
Send private message quote this post

How do you find the times it operates? Its so BS that you have to do an illegal left hand double lane cross to avoid this fine.

I was about 10am on  a Saturday.

https://www.aa.co.nz/cars/ask-an-expert/motoring-rules-and-regulations/show/9114/

 

 

2801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2409822 29-Jan-2020 19:07
Send private message quote this post

You'r allowed to be in a bus lane for up to 50m if you are turning left. It's fairly unlikely that you were only in it for only 10m - that's about 3 car lengths. If you are confident then dispute the itcket.

 
 
 
 


3524 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409825 29-Jan-2020 19:15
Send private message quote this post

It's been in the media multiple times. It's littered with automated cameras an earns about 100k every few days

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/114310675/two-bus-lanes-netted-auckland-transport-nearly-1-million-in-fines-last-month 

 

But you should go back and check the date of infringement and signage. Cause back then it wasn't weekends (as seen in vid)

42 posts

Geek


  # 2409828 29-Jan-2020 19:19
Send private message quote this post

That's funny, it's just down the road from where a marked police car cut me off and almost collided into my motorcycle end of last year.  Changed from the right hand lane to left turn lane, to turn left into Park Road.  Wish I had my camera rolling, but I bet that complaint would have gotten misplaced.

5813 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409833 29-Jan-2020 19:42
Send private message quote this post

I got a speed camera ticket last week in the post 54km in 50 zone $30 and just got another 2 just tonight on the same day 55 in 50km zone and 85 in 80km zone

$90 worth of tickets in 1 week

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.