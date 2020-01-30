From 1 March 2020, the maximum success fee for a general item will be increasing from $149 to $249.
Hmmmm. Here we go.
So, it's still 7.9%, just with a higher cap?
Either way, I think it's an absurd rate for all but the cheapest items.
A single listing fee should be the end of it. I'm sure a few popular listings might use slightly more than an infinitesimally small amount of resources, but paying hundreds of dollars for what is essentially just a database entry with a few pictures is ridiculous. For me, TradeMe is an absolute last resort.
Im giving up on TradeMe - they keep increasing fees and for that we lose the ability to list items. They now dont allow JAMMA boards to be sold (by themselves or in a machine) because they cant confirm the copyright. Using that mentality, DVDs etc will be next to be banned.
