Well here we go again, more "fees" for nothing, trademe is just so expensive, it definitely makes me think twice before "having" to use them!

From 1 March 2020, the maximum success fee for a general item will be increasing from $149 to $249.




Hmmmm. Here we go.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

So, it's still 7.9%, just with a higher cap?

 

Either way, I think it's an absurd rate for all but the cheapest items.

 

A single listing fee should be the end of it. I'm sure a few popular listings might use slightly more than an infinitesimally small amount of resources, but paying hundreds of dollars for what is essentially just a database entry with a few pictures is ridiculous. For me, TradeMe is an absolute last resort.

 
 
 
 


Im giving up on TradeMe - they keep increasing fees and for that we lose the ability to list items. They now dont allow JAMMA boards to be sold (by themselves or in a machine) because they cant confirm the copyright. Using that mentality, DVDs etc will be next to be banned.




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

Current Projects : Arcade Machine          BBS (WIP)

