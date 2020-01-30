So, it's still 7.9%, just with a higher cap?

Either way, I think it's an absurd rate for all but the cheapest items.

A single listing fee should be the end of it. I'm sure a few popular listings might use slightly more than an infinitesimally small amount of resources, but paying hundreds of dollars for what is essentially just a database entry with a few pictures is ridiculous. For me, TradeMe is an absolute last resort.