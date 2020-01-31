surfisup1000: Too scared to talk to them. . . i've already told them to stop it once before. I don't think they're nice people.

Try talking to them nicely again one more time over your fence rather than you facing them at their front door if you feel they could get violent. Just explain that you get headaches or something when the smell covers over to your side. Maybe have someone record a video/audio from your side while you talk to them over the fence without them knowing you are recording so you have evidence if you need to escalate to police if it turns into a threatening argument. I would also install security cameras at front and back of your house if you do not have them already.