New neighbours regularly smoke up , drifts to our house, can't stand the smell . . .
How to stop them ? Not sure the police are interested in this.
Be cool. Go have a friendly chat and request if they can please smoke in a different area of their outdoor section. You must be really really close to your neighbour to be able to get a strong smell. Snitches get stitches they say so do not involve police.
billgates:
Too scared to talk to them. . . i've already told them to stop it once before. I don't think they're nice people.
[edit] not sure what you mean about being really close -- can smell this from 15 metres away... wind in the right direction (westerly), easy to smell. Worse at night as the kids rooms fill up with the smell.
surfisup1000:
Try talking to them nicely again one more time over your fence rather than you facing them at their front door if you feel they could get violent. Just explain that you get headaches or something when the smell covers over to your side. Maybe have someone record a video/audio from your side while you talk to them over the fence without them knowing you are recording so you have evidence if you need to escalate to police if it turns into a threatening argument. I would also install security cameras at front and back of your house if you do not have them already.