I wanted to just check with people here before I contact HR/payroll and find out what's happening.

If both me and my employer contribute 3%, would there be any reason for the employer contributions to Kiwisaver to be different from mine?

There were only 2 things I can think of is that my employer isn't fully paid up to Kiwisaver yet, but that would be a huge difference, as the difference between my contributions and theirs is about $4900.

The other is that I do a bit of overtime, but based on the Kiwisaver website, they should still be matching 3% for any earnings, including overtime.