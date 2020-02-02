Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kiwisaver Questions re Employer contribution and overtime


I wanted to just check with people here before I contact HR/payroll and find out what's happening.

 

If both me and my employer contribute 3%, would there be any reason for the employer contributions to Kiwisaver to be different from mine?

 

There were only 2 things I can think of is that my employer isn't fully paid up to Kiwisaver yet, but that would be a huge difference, as the difference between my contributions and theirs is about $4900.

 

The other is that I do a bit of overtime, but based on the Kiwisaver website, they should still be matching 3% for any earnings, including overtime.

 

 

 

 





The IRD forwards payment of kiwisaver amounts to your scheme provider regardless of whether your employer has paid them. There can be a delay in the funds being transferred to your scheme unless this has changed since weekly payroll filing came into effect.  Have you looked at the IRD's KiwiSaver account for your IRD number?

Have a good look at your payslip too - mine shows employer contribution and then has ESCT taken off before it's passed on to the scheme provider. 

 
 
 
 


The thing that annoys me is I'm on a salary yet the funds transferred to my kiwisaver provider vary month to month.

the difference isnt tax on the employer contribution is it?

Inland Revenue has a comprehensive website explaining how employer (and employee) contributions are received, processed, and passed on to your scheme. It clearly explains the delays that might be observed.




snnet:

 

Have a good look at your payslip too - mine shows employer contribution and then has ESCT taken off before it's passed on to the scheme provider. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, it could be that maybe. I'm not sure if mine has all of that information. I know how Payroll system is a little weird.

 

In fact, I'll log in now and check.





