Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhy are BNZ and KiwiBank ditching MasterCard for Visa?


518 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 265658 4-Feb-2020 08:01
Send private message quote this post

BNZ and KiwiBank are both telling customers that they will be getting new Visa brand credit cards to replace their MasterCard branded cards

 

KiwiBank I know about from personal experience: I got an email saying "<name>, your Visa will be on its way soon ... We're changing our credit cards from Mastercard to Visa"

 

BNZ from Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/119224933/bnz-sends-first-tranche-of-letters-saying-credit-cards-will-be-cancelled-in-march

 

 

 

What is going on?
Why are these big banks apparently happy to piss off customers, not something they usually do for no reason?
Yes, I know the answer is broadly "money", but what are the specifics at work here?

 

 

 

Incidentally I found an old GZ thread from 2017 why is anz changing from mastercard to visa?
Does this mean that MasterCard is now pretty much out of the NZ market?
🤔

Create new topic
2108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412212 4-Feb-2020 08:15
Send private message quote this post

I'm with Westpac and we got moved from Visa to Mastercard last year. I can't see a Visa card on the Westpac website now.

741 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412217 4-Feb-2020 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Hammerer:

 

I'm with Westpac and we got moved from Visa to Mastercard last year. I can't see a Visa card on the Westpac website now.

 

 

I am also with Westpac but I seem to recall the switch from Visa to Mastercard was done ages ago

 
 
 
 


7216 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2412227 4-Feb-2020 08:50
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I also got moved to Mastercard with Westpac recently, really annoying as only a month earlier I was issued with an updated Visa card so had to go through all the various auto payments all over again,.

 

Cyril

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.