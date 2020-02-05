I have a high Pressure water feeding a solar hot water system. In the last week the pressure has been way above what we usually have to the point of flooding the shower in a couple of minutes. I have to turn the mixer tab down to mostly cold water as the pressure and hot water can almost scald.

Not sure what is wrong and are looking fir suggestions.

Is it likely to be the Solar Cylinder I have heard people saying they needed to vent the cylinder but not sure why.

Should I close the street Toby to reduce the pressure.

Any suggestions welcome

Thanks