Hi

Does anyone know how to send a letter to Japan? We had an exchange student with us a few months ago and she wrote us a lovely letter so want to respond in kind. The return address she wrote is (n=number) n-n nn-Chome n-jyo Hiragishi Toyohira-ku Sapporo shi, Hakkaido nnn-nnnn Japan

And - do I write our return address on the front or back of the envelope?

Cheers

Sam