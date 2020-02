Maybe this is old news too you folks -

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2020/feb/08/bank-couple-lose-43000-but-cant-get-a-refund

but regardless of whether you sympathise or not with the (un)lucky victims - 'scammers were able to keep the line open during this process, using fake dialling tones, phones ringing in series, and even phone transfers'.