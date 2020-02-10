Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWtd: Firmware for JDY-40 2.4GHz wireless Uart module


917 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#265763 10-Feb-2020 09:37
Send private message

I bought 4 JDY-40 modules from AliExpress but they don't work as expected.
These are 9600baud serial Uart modules with a range of 120m

All I see on power up from TxD is "START" which makes me think that there is no Firmware loaded and the bootloader is waiting for some code.

I have done a lot of Google searches and even asked the AliExpress supplier for help... No success. Dispute time has finished.

The chip on board is a BK2461.... I have searched for Firmware on this chip too. Have yet to check out the bootloader procedure.

I have ordered some more JDY-40 modules from another supplier on AliExpress... Some weeks away....
If they work I may be able to pull the code out and install it on the first batch.

Any help would be most appreciated.




Gordy

Create new topic
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #2415459 10-Feb-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Tell me to crawl back under my rock if I'm being completely ignorant here, but don't you just 'program' it with a bunch of AT commands?




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.