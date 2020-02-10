I bought 4 JDY-40 modules from AliExpress but they don't work as expected.

These are 9600baud serial Uart modules with a range of 120m



All I see on power up from TxD is "START" which makes me think that there is no Firmware loaded and the bootloader is waiting for some code.



I have done a lot of Google searches and even asked the AliExpress supplier for help... No success. Dispute time has finished.



The chip on board is a BK2461.... I have searched for Firmware on this chip too. Have yet to check out the bootloader procedure.



I have ordered some more JDY-40 modules from another supplier on AliExpress... Some weeks away....

If they work I may be able to pull the code out and install it on the first batch.



Any help would be most appreciated.

