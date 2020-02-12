Hi all,

Long story short my wife has had a bunch of brain surgery's and her eyesight has changed remarkably.

Currently she has some prescription glasses for distance ( -2.5 ) and I would like to find some glasses preferably in Auckland that has a -1 to -1.5 lens to try reading.

Her optometrist has referred her to Greenlane ophthalmology as her sight is so challenged ( double vision that prisms in the glasses cant correct )

If anyone has a pair that they can part with can you please let me know so we can give it a go.

I have tried Chemist / The Warehouse etc but they only do +1 - +3 glasses and these are not suitable.

The optometrist got his knickers in a knot when I suggested this so cant get / borrow any from there.

Sadly just before this incident we gave all our old glasses to the Fred Hollows foundation so we dont have any to try at home.

If outside of Auckland I am happy to pay freight.

This is just an experiment, exact prescription is not required.

Cheers

John