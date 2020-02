Long story short, I suspect I am going to need to take 2Degrees to the disputes tribunal over a pair of $500 headphones.

Has anyone gone to the tribunal before? I've touched base with CAB already, they're 100% confirmed I am within my rights here.

I'm aware I'll need to perform a bit of prep work - printing off the emails etc and providing a summary of facts to the hearing.

Keen to hear from anyone who has gone through the process please.

Thanks, TehGerbil