1 post

Wannabe Geek


#265835 13-Feb-2020 14:03
Just want to gain a bit of insight with whats regarded as normal with WINZ (as never claimed before). 

 

 

 

I have been told after my first Job seekers meeting that I must attend a job interview for fruit picking (at the job center).  This role is considered suitable and one I must accept or I will not receive benefits. 

 

 

 

I fully understand benefits are intended as a safety net but is it typical for highly qualified people (20 years experience, multiple degrees) in their first meeting to be directed to such roles, and given no choice?

 

 

 

 

 

 

14636 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2417398 13-Feb-2020 14:21
You have rights of review. If you are unhappy with a decision made by your Case Manager request a meeting with a Manager. 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

