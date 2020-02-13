Just want to gain a bit of insight with whats regarded as normal with WINZ (as never claimed before).
I have been told after my first Job seekers meeting that I must attend a job interview for fruit picking (at the job center). This role is considered suitable and one I must accept or I will not receive benefits.
I fully understand benefits are intended as a safety net but is it typical for highly qualified people (20 years experience, multiple degrees) in their first meeting to be directed to such roles, and given no choice?