The Mrs wants a ladder, she doesnt like me climbing up.
But we dont have a lot of dosh for some flash tradesmans safety ladder.
Something sun $150.
Any tips appreciated :-) Cheers
Have you looked on Trademe or Facebook market place?
Be careful of breaking the gutter brackets...
How often would you use it? can just hire one for a half day now and again.
Otherwise just go to bunnings or mitre10 and buy whatever looks good. Check the weight ratings to compare strength.
I think mine is gorilla branded or something, has a 150kg weight limit, think I got it from bunnings.
Lasted me a good few years now.
And from a safety standpoint, you are meant to either (or both) have someone hold it or attach it at the top so it can't slide out from under you.
I don't mind climbing up onto my roof, but I hate getting back onto the ladder to get off.
Whatever you get, consider also getting an outrigger, for example https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rhino-outrigger-aluminium-extension-ladder-stabiliser_p0313777 to reduce the risk of gutter or personal damage. It will hold the ladder out from the eaves, and help prevent the ladder from twisting when you're up the top and reaching out to the side.
If you do need to lean the ladder against the guttering, get a piece of 2x4 timber to place in the gutter where the ladder is.