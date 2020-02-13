Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ultra budget ladder for getting on roof to clear the gutters?


#265836 13-Feb-2020 14:40
The Mrs wants a ladder, she doesnt like me climbing up.

But we dont have a lot of dosh for some flash tradesmans safety ladder.

 

Something sun $150.

 

Any tips appreciated :-) Cheers

  #2417411 13-Feb-2020 14:42
Have you looked on Trademe or Facebook market place?

  #2417414 13-Feb-2020 14:50
Be careful of breaking the gutter brackets...




  #2417428 13-Feb-2020 15:14
$115

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rhino-2-4-3-9m-100kg-aluminium-extension-ladder_p0860048

 

 

 

  #2417429 13-Feb-2020 15:14
How often would you use it? can just hire one for a half day now and again.

 

 

 

Otherwise just go to bunnings or mitre10 and buy whatever looks good. Check the weight ratings to compare strength.

 

I think mine is gorilla branded or something, has a 150kg weight limit, think I got it from bunnings.

 

Lasted me a good few years now.

 

 

 

And from a safety standpoint, you are meant to either (or both) have someone hold it or attach it at the top so it can't slide out from under you.

 

I don't mind climbing up onto my roof, but I hate getting back onto the ladder to get off.

  #2417447 13-Feb-2020 15:38
Whatever you get, consider also getting an outrigger, for example https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rhino-outrigger-aluminium-extension-ladder-stabiliser_p0313777 to reduce the risk of gutter or personal damage. It will hold the ladder out from the eaves, and help prevent the ladder from twisting when you're up the top and reaching out to the side.

If you do need to lean the ladder against the guttering, get a piece of 2x4 timber to place in the gutter where the ladder is.

