Was a song/track (pretty instrumental / light dance) came out late 90's/early 2000's and I cannot for the life of me remember the name....

Pretty sure the music video had a car going down a desert road with 2-3 young couples in it. The letter "M" is sticking in my mind but cant figure out if its the track name or the group name. I think there was a girls name as part of the track title......

Was quite popular at the time, but think ended up being a one hit wonder.

Ring any bells ? Ive got play lists running with similar sounding stuff but not come across it yet :D