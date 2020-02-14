Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for music track name

#267848 14-Feb-2020 09:28
Was a song/track (pretty instrumental / light dance) came out late 90's/early 2000's and I cannot for the life of me remember the name....

 

Pretty sure the music video had a car going down a desert road with 2-3 young couples in it. The letter "M" is sticking in my mind but cant figure out if its the track name or the group name. I think there was a girls name as part of the track title......

 

Was quite popular at the time, but think ended up being a one hit wonder. 

 

Ring any bells ? Ive got play lists running with similar sounding stuff but not come across it yet :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

  #2420706 14-Feb-2020 09:43
Alice Deejay - Better off Alone?

  #2420749 14-Feb-2020 09:45
So many cruising thru the desert videos!

 

Cardigans? https://youtu.be/6Ll5y2hZdCI

 

Gorillaz? https://youtu.be/nhPaWIeULKk

 

MIA? https://youtu.be/2uYs0gJD-LE

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2420750 14-Feb-2020 09:45
engedib:

 

Alice Deejay - Better off Alone?

 

 

Nope, but think was around that era.

 

I could have half the details wrong, but thats whats stuck in my head :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

  #2420751 14-Feb-2020 09:47
Ladyhawke? https://youtu.be/X_bFO1SNRZg

 

 

  #2420773 14-Feb-2020 10:32
Can you hum the melody?

 

 

 

If so, try Soundhound or Midomi




.

  #2420786 14-Feb-2020 10:56
BlueShift:

 

So many cruising thru the desert videos!

 

Cardigans? https://youtu.be/6Ll5y2hZdCI

 

 

Walkaway Version? For shame.

 

:P

