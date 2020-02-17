Living by the sea is great but the wind can deliver a lot of mess onto the nice exterior.



Im not familiar with PSI etc and what I should be using on weather board (James Hardie, painted). The house was planned and PMd by an architect so has all the ally extrusion over joinery and a metal gutter in the cavity so not worried about water entry, had 0 reading on extrusion test when I bought it. HRV helps inside moisture but not the glass getting dirty.



I have a LOT of glass, double glazed, which is nice for the views and indoor outdoor, but hassle for cleaning.



Any tips for easiest way to clean glass outside and then inside?



Which type of detergent for water blaster is good?



Then inside is newspaper still the best? Or window cleaner and paper towels?



In a late summer rush to get the place clean before it gets colder.



I looked at this for $99



https://www.tradetested.co.nz/gardening/outdoor-power-garden/water-blasters/electric/flash-lx1500-water-blaster-electric-1400w.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiA7aPyBRChARIsAJfWCgJcet4g-JxMU6gjddrQLyO1JoCZJiug-jT4Q2rXusdB2xYucrXVDqkaAhUDEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds



I have 2inches of earth retraction from the landscaping boundaries, you hit it with knuckles sounds like wood its that hard. We need rain !!!!