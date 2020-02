The patty is plant based meat. And due to the cooking method its not 100% full on vegan. You can apparently request it to be cooked separately but i'm guessing it might cost more. Anyway I decided to try it and I kinda liked it. Anyone else tried planet based meat before? Whats your take on it? good, bad? I remember hell's pizza got a lot of flack last year for using plant based meat in a burger patty or something and not telling people.