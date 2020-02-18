I have received a random email (which appears to be genuine) from Paypal telling me that they have decided to permanently limit my account.

I have quite literally no idea why this would be and they give no reason. I hardly use it except sometimes when ordering from overseas. Anyone else had this issue?

I tried to explore their Help pages and perhaps contact them but somehow they have actually managed to prevent my computer even accessing that. It just says

Access Denied

You don't have permission to access "http://www.paypal.com/us/smarthelp/article/how-do-i-remove-a-limitation-from-my-account-faq2189" on this server.

Reference #18.25d12e17.1582014600.14198eb