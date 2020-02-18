Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPayPal random account limitation


13840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#267942 18-Feb-2020 21:30
Send private message quote this post

I have received a random email (which appears to be genuine) from Paypal telling me that they have decided to permanently limit my account.

 

 

 

I have quite literally no idea why this would be and they give no reason. I hardly use it except sometimes when ordering from overseas. Anyone else had this issue?

 

 

 

I tried to explore their Help pages and perhaps contact them but somehow they have actually managed to prevent my computer even accessing that. It just says

 

 

 

Access Denied

 

You don't have permission to access "http://www.paypal.com/us/smarthelp/article/how-do-i-remove-a-limitation-from-my-account-faq2189" on this server.
Reference #18.25d12e17.1582014600.14198eb





Create new topic
/dev/null
9071 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2423527 18-Feb-2020 21:35
Send private message quote this post

The steps to remove a limitation from your account can be found in the Resolution Center under Steps to Remove Limitation.

 

The worrying thing is if you're getting an access denied on that link the reason why you're getting access denied...




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



13840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2423530 18-Feb-2020 21:40
Send private message quote this post

I actually tried the link in your post and got this:

 

 

 

Access Denied

 

You don't have permission to access "http://www.paypal.com/disputes/" on this server.
Reference #18.25d12e17.1582015096.142ea5e

 

 

 

I  checked my card accounts and the only two recent transactions were $212 to a stationery supplier in Australia and $79 as a deposit to a custom knife maker in Florida. Hardly the stuff of bans and limitation.





Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.