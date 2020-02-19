Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving town - get mortgage quit job / find new job get mortgage


#267943 19-Feb-2020 00:24
Moving to town an hour away, is it better to buy house and get mortgage first, then quit job or find new job first then get mortgage? What are your thoughts.

 

Why am I asking here.. obviously depends on the situation but interested to know peoples thoughts as they probably have more experience with mortgage's & moving towns than I do as I have done neither. 

 

My thoughts are if I buy a house first I have a stable job with multi year history to obtain it with. But then there is the risk when I finally find a job in the new town, what if it doesn't work out and I end up with a mortgage and no job. 

 

On the other hand, If I find a job in the new town first, I have heard in some cases mortgage lenders want you to have a 6 month + track record at your job, so I might not be able to buy a house for more than half a year. 

 

 

  #2423562 19-Feb-2020 00:55
Keep old house, rent it out. Move to new town, rent for a year make sure you like it and will stay. Sell old house, buy new house.

