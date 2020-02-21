Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSad Day for this VDSL Cat....


'That VDSL Cat'
11692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

#267983 21-Feb-2020 18:23
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

So, the time as come...

 

 

 

Where i must say good bye to my beloved copper network...

 

 

Such a complex setup being simpfied here... 

 

Two DSL modems in bridge mode, going through a Mikrotik (forget the model off the top of my head) doing transparent shaping and then routing all of that to the RB3011 above (thanks MM/Geekzone) where a PCC was being done.

 

This took me from a lowly 15/1 ADSL line, up to  35/2! i was on fire!

 

 

 

Years after that, eventually a Wisp came into the local area. Great guy that runs it, and given the terrain, i must say he has a tough job!

 

Although he struggled at first, fought with getting his network right to my location - Trees suck mkay... 

 

 

Eventually a solid 150/40 connection was delivered.

 

 

 

At this stage, i was gearing ready to start removing Copper connections (sorry chorus but your just not better... Physics hurt ya)

 

 

D-Day came upon the network, and all of this has been removed. oh what a clearner network it is! Sorry murphs, no burning of these modems.

 

can even Queue and Fasttrack on the RB3011 now! (PCC rules and those don't mix)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now if only this would end with a hurrar for WISP's having awesome service, Truth is i'd be more than contempt but life moves on.

 

So hello fibre

 

 

Wifi test to chch, because why not.. gotta be fair to the competition right ;)

 

 

 

Have to say, for a network on a little RSP provided RGW to phone, Aint bad...

 

Bring on HyperFibre!

 

 

 

 

 

Only thing this all leaves me wondering... is what am i to monitor without DSL to query all day long...

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Create new topic
537 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2425123 21-Feb-2020 18:25
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

jeez thought you were gonna say you died or something



'That VDSL Cat'
11692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2425124 21-Feb-2020 18:26
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

jeez thought you were gonna say you died or something

 

 

oh that reminds me i missed a screenshot of my Data collection dying!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


6902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425133 21-Feb-2020 19:00
Send private message quote this post

Technically you missed all of them, since they're all broken :P

 

(You need to link to actual images, not HTML files containing those images)



'That VDSL Cat'
11692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2425135 21-Feb-2020 19:07
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

Technically you missed all of them, since they're all broken :P


(You need to link to actual images, not HTML files containing those images)


They are direct links to Dropbox images. Works fine here?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

177 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2425140 21-Feb-2020 19:13
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

You just took me back to 2002!

 

Pre cabnetisation days where when ADSL was only from the exchange and if the customer went through a PCM cabinet due to distance ADSL was never going to fly, AND when wireless wasn't an option either due to terrain what was done was a Linux Router  (Think it was Pentium III four US Robotics Courier 56K Modems) were bonded to give a whopping 224k Down and 135K Up using the PPP Multilink Protocol

 

It was clutsy, unstable, and expensive to run both in capital and ongoing costs but do admire what is possible when location can be a challenge

 

 

Lock him up!
11377 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2425142 21-Feb-2020 19:17
Send private message quote this post

Fibre gives you wings! And regularity. 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

6902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425143 21-Feb-2020 19:19
Send private message quote this post

hio77: They are direct links to Dropbox images. Works fine here?

 

Interesting; they work in Firefox but not in Safari. I'd wager that Dropbox is doing something a bit strange.

 
 
 
 


19057 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2425144 21-Feb-2020 19:19
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

Fibre gives you wings! And regularity. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah. Troy is miffed because the Kardasihians updates aren't working that great. :-)



'That VDSL Cat'
11692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2425145 21-Feb-2020 19:26
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

tdgeek:

Rikkitic:


Fibre gives you wings! And regularity. 


 



Yeah. Troy is miffed because the Kardasihians updates aren't working that great. :-)


Reminds me to come bug you.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

4319 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2425158 21-Feb-2020 19:52
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

[snip]

 

Now if only this would end with a hurrar for WISP's having awesome service, Truth is i'd be more than contempt but life moves on.

 

[snip]

 

 

Oh what an unfortunate typo :-)

 

In any case, I'd start bugging your RSP about those speeds... that's not what you're paying for!

 

N :-)




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

13852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425160 21-Feb-2020 19:55
Send private message quote this post

Speaking as someone who would have to actually sell their house and move to get fibre I could go off people...!





Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.