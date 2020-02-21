So, the time as come...

Where i must say good bye to my beloved copper network...

Such a complex setup being simpfied here...

Two DSL modems in bridge mode, going through a Mikrotik (forget the model off the top of my head) doing transparent shaping and then routing all of that to the RB3011 above (thanks MM/Geekzone) where a PCC was being done.

This took me from a lowly 15/1 ADSL line, up to 35/2! i was on fire!

Years after that, eventually a Wisp came into the local area. Great guy that runs it, and given the terrain, i must say he has a tough job!

Although he struggled at first, fought with getting his network right to my location - Trees suck mkay...

Eventually a solid 150/40 connection was delivered.

At this stage, i was gearing ready to start removing Copper connections (sorry chorus but your just not better... Physics hurt ya)

D-Day came upon the network, and all of this has been removed. oh what a clearner network it is! Sorry murphs, no burning of these modems.

can even Queue and Fasttrack on the RB3011 now! (PCC rules and those don't mix)

Now if only this would end with a hurrar for WISP's having awesome service, Truth is i'd be more than contempt but life moves on.

So hello fibre

Wifi test to chch, because why not.. gotta be fair to the competition right ;)

Have to say, for a network on a little RSP provided RGW to phone, Aint bad...

Bring on HyperFibre!

Only thing this all leaves me wondering... is what am i to monitor without DSL to query all day long...