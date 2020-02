PBTech gives a two year warranty on Xiaomi phones. Does anyone know if this transfers to a new owner if the device is sold, or does it only apply to the first owner? Their warranty doesn't mention this situation.



Considering selling my three week old Xiaomi 9T, if I can get a decent price.



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/news/1575/Benefits-of-buying-Xiaomi-locally-from-PB-Tech



Also interested in the general case. What happens if someone buys a house with A 3 month old fridge that fails, and they have the receipt.