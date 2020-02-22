Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic PSA: Slickwraps Hacked.


#267993 22-Feb-2020 12:31
So many of you may have woken up to this email in your inbox (I did!):

 

In short - Slickwraps got pwned, and pretty badly. The problem I have with this they are attempting to sweep this under the rug. They claim they sent out an email to everyone informing them of this breach but I never got it. I just logged into an account I didn't know I had and anonymized all my data.

 

The email links to a Medium article which got taken down (however is still up on the archive): https://archive.li/yEIJT

 

So, as a final reminder. I use a password manager so am not too concerned. You should too. I use Lastpass and do recommend them but there are also many others out there.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

  #2425354 22-Feb-2020 12:45
That article is... wow. SlickWraps' incompetence is staggering.

