So many of you may have woken up to this email in your inbox (I did!):

In short - Slickwraps got pwned, and pretty badly. The problem I have with this they are attempting to sweep this under the rug. They claim they sent out an email to everyone informing them of this breach but I never got it. I just logged into an account I didn't know I had and anonymized all my data.

The email links to a Medium article which got taken down (however is still up on the archive): https://archive.li/yEIJT

So, as a final reminder. I use a password manager so am not too concerned. You should too. I use Lastpass and do recommend them but there are also many others out there.