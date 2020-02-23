Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
94 posts

Master Geek


#268008 23-Feb-2020 07:03
Send private message

took a closer look at the packaging box in photo and realized it was....a fake!  lol

 

 

 

Confirmed by Google:

 

 

 

 

 

 

My new purchase ticks all the right boxes:

 

 

 

 

 

/dev/null
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425735 23-Feb-2020 07:42
2 people support this post
Send private message

Report this rubbish to Trademe and attempt to get your money back.




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

3134 posts

Uber Geek


  #2425739 23-Feb-2020 08:27
One person supports this post
Send private message

One thing that might make it easier is whether the AC adapter is obviously not NZ approved. Fake or not TM do have specific rules about power supplies being NZ approved type not needing adapters.

 
 
 
 


4505 posts

Uber Geek


  #2425742 23-Feb-2020 08:37
Send private message

Trademe have buyer protection if goods are not as described -- but, you need to meet several conditions on the purchase too -- they are pretty basic conditions, you could well qualify. 

xpd

SysOp
10328 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425746 23-Feb-2020 08:51
Send private message

Does its work and what does it get recognised as ? 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

5685 posts

Uber Geek


  #2425747 23-Feb-2020 08:54
Send private message

Where was it bought from?

