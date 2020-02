I have lots of non perishable canned or powdered foods, plus some candles, a can opener, and a lighter in a big plastic box, which normally lives in the garage. I have quite a variety of canned goods between things like tuna, peas, potatoes, and baked beans to soups and pastas and instant noodles etc. plus a s***load of instant coffee and caffeinated Panadol. My wife scoffed at it and said that we didn't need anything like that much but I said that in the event of three days sleeping on the grass without power the last thing you want is to be eating 99 cans of cold baked beans with a blinding headache from lack of caffeine.

I have not bothered to include water bottles as we are on tank water and any disaster severe enough to crack our concrete tanks probably hasn't left large enough chunks of human left to care about it anyway.

It's probably about time I cycled all that through the pantry and replaced it. In theory canned goods can last indefinitely but in practice they eventually all turn into soup.