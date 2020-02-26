21 February money shows being paid, credit card.

Tuesday night Email (4 days later including two full business days) saying bank declined payment, $10 prompt payment discount lost.

Credit card lost in January, paid January bill in Energy IQ Apllic and saved new credit card after successful payment 20th January.

Booked in phone call for this mourning, happened at correct time, they tried to argue last time credit card changed in April last year.

I said if that's the case how come it shows correct card in the Applic, saving card should have updated details.

They then said they don't know then started to question if card was blocked at time, I said no but couldn't get them to confirm if we were talking about same credit card, new one or old. Old card had been canceled.

After I got a bit upset with them they gave $10 prompt discount back, set up direct debit so lost cards wouldn't be problem in future.

Transferred through to secure payment felicity to pay current bill with current credit card.

Around 50 minutes later get text saying old amount without discount still owing, 10 minutes later another one with another $30 added on.

Ring number and it's quoting original amount without discount and only offers to press option to pay or other option to say will be paid within 7 days, as have already paid hang up, no option to talk to person.

Check energy IQ applic and it has the payments done today showing, but still has the full bill urgently needs to be paid,

So I'm just hoping it's just running a day behind, bank records also show money come out from today, not when should have.

Conclusion, seems saving credit card on applic doesn't update on the recurring payment part??, plus with the adding $30 text makes me wonder if something is not right with their system when stuff is not right. Plus it took two full business days for them to send Email about credit card declined.

Have screen shot applic showing payment today, and hopefully alright tomorrow.