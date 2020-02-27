Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lotto is unfair.


#268099 27-Feb-2020 22:15
Just my opinion but I think that 50 million is just far to excessive for one person. I think a couple of million max would be completely life changing and any more than that should trickle down to the other divisions.




  #2428520 27-Feb-2020 22:17
It's designed that way to part gamblers with their money.

  #2428521 27-Feb-2020 22:21
But it is a must win jackpot this time so if no one wins first division power ball it will drop down so could be shared by a lot more people.

 
 
 
 




  #2428527 27-Feb-2020 22:40
CYaBro: But it is a must win jackpot this time so if no one wins first division power ball it will drop down so could be shared by a lot more people.

 

Yup I get that I just think it should not get that high before it becomes a must win.




  #2428528 27-Feb-2020 22:42
JaseNZ:

Just my opinion but I think that 50 million is just far to excessive for one person. I think a couple of million max would be completely life changing and any more than that should trickle down to the other divisions.



If you won 50 mill yourself would you still be thinking the same way? I wouldn't... but I get your point though.



  #2428530 27-Feb-2020 22:46
heavenlywild:
JaseNZ:

 

Just my opinion but I think that 50 million is just far to excessive for one person. I think a couple of million max would be completely life changing and any more than that should trickle down to the other divisions.

 



If you won 50 mill yourself would you still be thinking the same way? I wouldn't... but I get your point though.

 

We donate every week and have done since it started I have always thought there was to big of a gap between 1st division and 2nd division. 




