Just my opinion but I think that 50 million is just far to excessive for one person. I think a couple of million max would be completely life changing and any more than that should trickle down to the other divisions.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
It's designed that way to part gamblers with their money.
CYaBro: But it is a must win jackpot this time so if no one wins first division power ball it will drop down so could be shared by a lot more people.
Yup I get that I just think it should not get that high before it becomes a must win.
JaseNZ:
heavenlywild:JaseNZ:
If you won 50 mill yourself would you still be thinking the same way? I wouldn't... but I get your point though.
We donate every week and have done since it started I have always thought there was to big of a gap between 1st division and 2nd division.
