Hi everyone,

I bought another electric skateboard from a private seller on Facebook. It was bought by the seller late last year and I purchased it from him in Jan 2020. It's had less than 300km on it and has a widespread fault on it (same issue as this https://www.reddit.com/r/boostedboards/comments/9a1a0n/bent_motor_shaft_megathread/) as well as a clicking deck.

To me these two faults seem like a major issue that the manufacturer knew about. I contacted Hyper Ride (the NZ store where the original buyer purchased it from) and they said to fill out the returns form and send the board to them (they also said it would take "a few weeks"). I thought sweet I'll just send it out and I'll get my refund or replacement.

It's now been nearly two weeks and they are refusing to refund it saying that they aren't the ones who made the product and I bought it from a private seller.

Is there anyway I can transfer ownership back to the private seller to continue with the refund/replacement process on behalf of me?