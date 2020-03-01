Hello everyone,

I am in Auckland and I want to apply for WHS visum. Unfortunately, for my country there is such a little quote and many people applies every year. This quote is usually full in 20 minutes and servers on immigration sites of New Zealand are really busy. So it looks like you are waiting 5 minutes for loading 1 page.

I want to be sure, that I can get the visa, so I am looking for some place, where is stable and fast connection (I guess upload is he priority). Maybe the best option is backbone internet? I just have no idea, where to find the right place to go. This quote opens at 5th March at 10:00. So I need some place just for 2 hours between 9:00-11:00.

I would appreciate any advice or help. Thank you for your answers.

Vojtech Bures