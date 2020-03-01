Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268137 1-Mar-2020 17:34
Hello everyone,

 

 

 

I am in Auckland and I want to apply for WHS visum. Unfortunately, for my country there is such a little quote and many people applies every year. This quote is usually full in 20 minutes and servers on immigration sites of New Zealand are really busy. So it looks like you are waiting 5 minutes for loading 1 page. 

 

I want to be sure, that I can get the visa, so I am looking for some place, where is stable and fast connection (I guess upload is he priority). Maybe the best option is backbone internet? I just have no idea, where to find the right place to go. This quote opens at 5th March at 10:00. So I need some place just for 2 hours between 9:00-11:00.

 

 

 

I would appreciate any advice or help. Thank you for your answers.

 

 

 

Vojtech Bures

  #2429712 1-Mar-2020 18:28
WHS visum?

 

If you're not here permanently, just go to an internet cafe and buy some time there.

xpd

  #2429731 1-Mar-2020 18:58
Working holiday visa ?

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

 
 
 
 


  #2429735 1-Mar-2020 19:04
I think the OP may be referring to the Working Holiday Visa application. If so, it doesn't look to be time limited, you can apply any time. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/

  #2429737 1-Mar-2020 19:12
Bures:

 

This quote is usually full in 20 minutes and servers on immigration sites of New Zealand are really busy. So it looks like you are waiting 5 minutes for loading 1 page. 

 

 

I take it you are from Czech Republic?

 

With NZ internet you wont see any real difference if you are on a 100Gb/s connection or a 100Mb/s residential connection if the server is overloaded. I would suggest that wherever you complete the application from, that you prepare a text file with all your details in from which you can copy and paste from to accelerate your data input speed. Do you have any idea  in advance of the fields you will be required to complete?

 

 







