Geektastic:

Yesterday the memsahib and I were out and about around mid-day.

I was surprised when driving between Martinborough and Carterton to see an RNZAF NH-90 helicopter dropping down and landing in what would appear to be a random agricultural area (ie no known bases etc there). Shortly thereafter, I saw a tanker with RNZAF markings turn into a road that would have led to where the helicopter landed.

I thought it odd that they would have a planned fuel stop in the middle of nowhere when Masterton airport would have been only another 10 minutes flight time.

It got even stranger - I was back out that way several hours later around 7pm and saw the same aircraft take off (both sliding doors open because even though it was several kms away I could clearly see the hills through the helicopter side. It then circled round and flew back past where I was, doors closed by then and heading towards Masterton.

I'm not aware of anything happening that would have been responsible - no event etc - and it isn't a normal place for training. Anyone have any idea what they might have been doing?