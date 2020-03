What are some tv ads that for some reason just annoy you every time they come on? I have two.



First one is that chorus fibre and with the Steve jobs look alike idk why it just annoys me and makes me cringe lol



Second one is any is basically trivago ad lol. Cant stand them. The lady comes across as so smug. The most recent one were the lady shouts "what!" Almost rage inducing haha. And they're always so obnoxiously loud compared to other adverts.