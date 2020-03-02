After reading something from the IPCA who I thought were actually there to police the police it seems that this is not so. If this is the case then is there actually a mechanism of independent police investigation and prosecution ??.

Here is what the IPCA say in an article about being underfunded with an increase of complaints.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/119944713/police-watchdog-reviewing-efficiency-as-it-deals-with-surge-in-complaints-and-funding-issues