After reading something from the IPCA who I thought were actually there to police the police it seems that this is not so. If this is the case then is there actually a mechanism of independent police investigation and prosecution ??.
Here is what the IPCA say in an article about being underfunded with an increase of complaints.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/119944713/police-watchdog-reviewing-efficiency-as-it-deals-with-surge-in-complaints-and-funding-issues
The IPCA gets about $4m in funds each year.
Funding was essential for the IPCA, which was an important, constitutional and legislative regulation on police, he said.
"It's not to police the police but it is to ensure the New Zealand public can have trust and confidence in New Zealand police."
"We are not here to bag the cops. We see our job as learning lessons and enhancing public trust and confidence," he said.