Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWho police's the police.


1659 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#268158 2-Mar-2020 17:46
Send private message

After reading something from the IPCA who I thought were actually there to police the police it seems that this is not so. If this is the case then is there actually a mechanism of independent police investigation and prosecution ??.

 

Here is what the IPCA say in an article about being underfunded with an increase of complaints.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/119944713/police-watchdog-reviewing-efficiency-as-it-deals-with-surge-in-complaints-and-funding-issues

 

 

 

The IPCA gets about $4m in funds each year.

 

Funding was essential for the IPCA, which was an important, constitutional and legislative regulation on police, he said.

 

"It's not to police the police but it is to ensure the New Zealand public can have trust and confidence in New Zealand police."

 

"We are not here to bag the cops. We see our job as learning lessons and enhancing public trust and confidence," he said.





Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
21973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2430269 2-Mar-2020 18:03
Send private message quote this post

Oh boy, this should trigger some people :)

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.