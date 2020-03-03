Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDishwashers - Ideas for Improvement


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268170 3-Mar-2020 11:02
Send private message quote this post

(Would have wanted to post this in the StartUps forum but could not find the "New Topic" button in there)

 

Dishwashers are one of those home appliances that I thought haven't caught up to the digital, automated age. The basic design of dishwashers haven't changed for decades. Ie, load the dirty dishes, put detergent, adjust a setting (if necessary), push start, wait to finish, unload dishes. Sounds simple and works fine for a single household. However, in a workplace where 50 or more people loads/unloads dishes through out the day, a smarter way of using the DW is necessary.

 

Difficulties encountered using the DW in a workplace

 

     

  1. Someone can accidentally open the DW in the middle of cycle, thereby prematurely stopping the cleaning cycle.
  2. Someone can unload the dishes when cycle is not yet 100% complete
  3. After or in the midst of a cleaning cycle, someone can load a dirty dish, simply because other people are too lazy to unload the clean dishes.
  4. Knowing for sure if what's inside are clean or dirty dishes, is sometimes guesswork. 

 

Ideas for a smarter DW to get around these difficulties. I think these ideas are quite easy to implement by the DW manufacturers.

 

     

  1. Once DW is in the middle of a cycle, it should not be easy to open. Perhaps add an "Unlock" button which the user needs to press first. Very much like front loading washing machines. 
  2. Add a visual display to clearly show the status. A small screen perhaps or just light indicators would do. The statuses I'm thinking are the following.

 

  •  

    • "Running" - this is the status when the DW is in a cleaning cycle.
    • "Clean Dishes" - this is the status that will show as soon as cleaning is complete.  
    • "Empty" - this is the status when nothing is inside, which is right after all dishes have been unloaded. The easiest way to implement this is to incorporate some kind of an electronic weighing scale in the DW. Electronically, the weighing scale will detect if the DW is empty or not.
    • "Dirty Dishes" - this is the status when someone puts in a new dish/utensil inside. Using the suggested electronic weighing scale, it should be easy for the DW to detect if something has been added inside. Any increase in the weight, the status should change to "Dirty Dishes". Any decrease in the weight, however, the status should remain unchanged. This happens when dishes are being unloaded.

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Banana?
4941 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2431688 3-Mar-2020 11:26
Send private message quote this post

The two dishwashers I have anything to do with regularly do this.

 

The LG at work, the door is locked when it is running, it has a countdown timer. It's pretty obvious it is doing something. When it is not running, it is not so obvious that the dishes in there are clean or dirty, though looking at a glass usually tells you.

 

 

 

Dishdrawers at home - locked when running (would make a real mess it you yanked one open while it's going otherwise). Has a backlit LCD screen when it is going, showing run time till finished. When finished, screen shows 00, indicating it has done it's cycle, and hasn't yet been opened (once opened, screen goes blank).

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2431707 3-Mar-2020 12:15
Send private message quote this post

We have FP dishdrawers at work which you need to unlock to open. Doesn't stop people interrupting it mid cycle to look for a fork/spoon leave it without restarting.

 

You could as you suggest have a message on the screen, but at out workplace I can guarantee the majority will not read it.

 

We also have magnetic signs that say clean/dirty on the front, and people are generally pretty good at putting them on eg sticking the clean on once you start it and dirty after you unload it. That doesn't stop people putting dirty dishes in with the clean ones. "Oh all the dishwashers haven't been unloaded... I'll stick it in anyway - meh"

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.