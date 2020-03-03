(Would have wanted to post this in the StartUps forum but could not find the "New Topic" button in there)

Dishwashers are one of those home appliances that I thought haven't caught up to the digital, automated age. The basic design of dishwashers haven't changed for decades. Ie, load the dirty dishes, put detergent, adjust a setting (if necessary), push start, wait to finish, unload dishes. Sounds simple and works fine for a single household. However, in a workplace where 50 or more people loads/unloads dishes through out the day, a smarter way of using the DW is necessary.

Difficulties encountered using the DW in a workplace

Someone can accidentally open the DW in the middle of cycle, thereby prematurely stopping the cleaning cycle. Someone can unload the dishes when cycle is not yet 100% complete After or in the midst of a cleaning cycle, someone can load a dirty dish, simply because other people are too lazy to unload the clean dishes. Knowing for sure if what's inside are clean or dirty dishes, is sometimes guesswork.

Ideas for a smarter DW to get around these difficulties. I think these ideas are quite easy to implement by the DW manufacturers.

Once DW is in the middle of a cycle, it should not be easy to open. Perhaps add an "Unlock" button which the user needs to press first. Very much like front loading washing machines. Add a visual display to clearly show the status. A small screen perhaps or just light indicators would do. The statuses I'm thinking are the following.