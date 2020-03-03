(Would have wanted to post this in the StartUps forum but could not find the "New Topic" button in there)
Dishwashers are one of those home appliances that I thought haven't caught up to the digital, automated age. The basic design of dishwashers haven't changed for decades. Ie, load the dirty dishes, put detergent, adjust a setting (if necessary), push start, wait to finish, unload dishes. Sounds simple and works fine for a single household. However, in a workplace where 50 or more people loads/unloads dishes through out the day, a smarter way of using the DW is necessary.
Difficulties encountered using the DW in a workplace
- Someone can accidentally open the DW in the middle of cycle, thereby prematurely stopping the cleaning cycle.
- Someone can unload the dishes when cycle is not yet 100% complete
- After or in the midst of a cleaning cycle, someone can load a dirty dish, simply because other people are too lazy to unload the clean dishes.
- Knowing for sure if what's inside are clean or dirty dishes, is sometimes guesswork.
Ideas for a smarter DW to get around these difficulties. I think these ideas are quite easy to implement by the DW manufacturers.
- Once DW is in the middle of a cycle, it should not be easy to open. Perhaps add an "Unlock" button which the user needs to press first. Very much like front loading washing machines.
- Add a visual display to clearly show the status. A small screen perhaps or just light indicators would do. The statuses I'm thinking are the following.
- "Running" - this is the status when the DW is in a cleaning cycle.
- "Clean Dishes" - this is the status that will show as soon as cleaning is complete.
- "Empty" - this is the status when nothing is inside, which is right after all dishes have been unloaded. The easiest way to implement this is to incorporate some kind of an electronic weighing scale in the DW. Electronically, the weighing scale will detect if the DW is empty or not.
- "Dirty Dishes" - this is the status when someone puts in a new dish/utensil inside. Using the suggested electronic weighing scale, it should be easy for the DW to detect if something has been added inside. Any increase in the weight, the status should change to "Dirty Dishes". Any decrease in the weight, however, the status should remain unchanged. This happens when dishes are being unloaded.