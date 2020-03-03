Recently, the fire alarm siren sounded in our workplace causing everyone to evacuate the building and wait for the FD to sort out. What triggered the alarm was a toaster that burned residues of bread from previous users. Can happen when lots of people use the appliance, and not bothering to clean after use. This happened twice. Imagine the disruption and time wasted to people in the building and to the FD.

So it got me thinking. Why not incorporate a smoke detector in the toaster/cooker? The toaster/cooker can then automatically switch off as soon as it detects excessive smoke.

As an extension to this idea, why not have power outlets linked to smoke detectors. When smoke is detected, a tripping mechanism cuts power passing to outlets. Similar in concept to the surge/overload mechanism in powerboards.