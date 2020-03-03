Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicLandlord wants new Tennant to pay split advertising fee on Rental: Legal?


269 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268175 3-Mar-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Ive been looking for my first rental. And came across this interesting listing. 

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/property/residential-property-to-rent/auction-2559745607.htm?rsqid=46e8493d446146f5a9b0e4b279acdd70-007

 

 

 

However what caught my eye was something unusual listed on the move in cost it all looks pretty normal until 

 

 

 

3. Half split advertising fee $100

 

 

 

Is it legal for the landlord to request the tennant to pay half of this? this seems like an admin fee or something? Came across as kind of dodgy to me. If it was an actual real estate agency then sure maybe but this seemed like a red flag. What do you think?




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Create new topic
5777 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2431781 3-Mar-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

Hmmmm. Here we go.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

840 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2431786 3-Mar-2020 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Probably a knock on effect to the recent (stupid) law changes that forbids agencies to charge a letting fee. This is how they used to get paid but can no longer to so. So it's now to the landlord to pay for this which they pass (half of) on to the tenant. Logical... what else did we expect?

 
 
 
 


14689 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2431794 3-Mar-2020 13:30
Send private message quote this post

It seems a mean thing to do but not unexpected. Landlords in NZ and their agents in my opinion are way less than ethical. They are the biggest link in the housing crisis.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

4348 posts

Uber Geek


  #2431796 3-Mar-2020 13:31
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

The Advertising fee would be the least of my concerns with that place....

 

I'm rather taken by the   "no formal kitchen, only suit simple cooking of busy full time working person" along with the wiring....

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.