Ive been looking for my first rental. And came across this interesting listing.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/property/residential-property-to-rent/auction-2559745607.htm?rsqid=46e8493d446146f5a9b0e4b279acdd70-007
However what caught my eye was something unusual listed on the move in cost it all looks pretty normal until
3. Half split advertising fee $100
Is it legal for the landlord to request the tennant to pay half of this? this seems like an admin fee or something? Came across as kind of dodgy to me. If it was an actual real estate agency then sure maybe but this seemed like a red flag. What do you think?