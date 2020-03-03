Hi all,

After playing for my local rugby club for years and having hung up my boots, I have recently joined the committee and am trying to help out with a few things.

Top of my list is implementing a better system for managing social memberships. Some of my wish list items are;

Import member details from an Excel spreadsheet (from old list) Generate and send renewal emails at the start of each season Generate and send newsletters Track membership payments and status Online portal for new members to sign up or edit their details Online payment collection (I realise this will probably incur a fee so might be off the table)

Does anyone know of anything that might fit the bill? Would prefer a cloud based service but realise that will probably cost money so would consider hosting myself if necessary.

Many thanks,

Ben