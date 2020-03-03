Hi all,
After playing for my local rugby club for years and having hung up my boots, I have recently joined the committee and am trying to help out with a few things.
Top of my list is implementing a better system for managing social memberships. Some of my wish list items are;
- Import member details from an Excel spreadsheet (from old list)
- Generate and send renewal emails at the start of each season
- Generate and send newsletters
- Track membership payments and status
- Online portal for new members to sign up or edit their details
- Online payment collection (I realise this will probably incur a fee so might be off the table)
Does anyone know of anything that might fit the bill? Would prefer a cloud based service but realise that will probably cost money so would consider hosting myself if necessary.
Many thanks,
Ben