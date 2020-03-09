iPad pro 9.7" (2017) 256gb model seems to have a serious issue -- cannot boot.

Itunes sees it, offers 'restore' option, but, ipad boots with apple logo, restore progress bar appears on the ipad screen, but then the ipad just reboots.

Doesn't seem recoverable, tried the headphone trick (works in some cases) but no go.

Apple ask for $699 to replace this as an out of warranty repair. Worth it? Or, just buy a new one?

I'm not sure I can ask for a CGA repair, because the screen is cracked and they might say that is the problem (although, the crack happened some time ago, and this new problem just occurred last week).