Worthwhile paying $699 for out of warranty repair on ipad Pro 9.7 256gb?


4517 posts

Uber Geek


#268260 9-Mar-2020 10:31
iPad pro 9.7" (2017) 256gb model seems to have a serious issue -- cannot boot. 

 

Itunes sees it, offers 'restore' option, but, ipad boots with apple logo, restore progress bar appears on the ipad screen, but then the ipad just reboots. 

 

Doesn't seem recoverable, tried the headphone trick (works in some cases) but no go. 

 

Apple ask for $699 to replace this as an out of warranty repair.  Worth it? Or, just buy a new one? 

 

I'm not sure I can ask for a CGA repair, because the screen is cracked and they might say that is the problem (although, the crack happened some time ago, and this new problem just occurred last week). 

 

 

 

 

337 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2434859 9-Mar-2020 10:40
Well, brand new the similar Ipad Pro sells for about $1200 at PB Tech...

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABAPP9325611/Apple-iPad-Pro-105-256GB-WiFi---Space-Grey-Clearan (I think this is similar to the unit you have).

 

Personally, I would buy new.... 

Mad Scientist
21505 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2434860 9-Mar-2020 10:44
no sell it as is where is




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2434937 9-Mar-2020 11:48
$699 for a 9.7 seems too much, as they have moved on from that to the 11" via a 10.5". 

 

 

 

I have a 9.7" Pro myself and understand that they are great to use, but if I was paying $700 it wouldn't be for what I have, it'd be for a newer model, I think. 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

159 posts

Master Geek


  #2434942 9-Mar-2020 11:56
Presume you've tried DFU mode?

