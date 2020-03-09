Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mortgage 2020 - thinking of changing banks, any deals?


#268270 9-Mar-2020 15:37
Currently with TSB. Looking at switching.

 

Westpac seem to have the best rates but dont have any incentives.

 

Has any one seen any good deals or incentives for mortgages recently?

 

Thanks

  #2435107 9-Mar-2020 15:44
Expect mortgage rates to fall in the short term so be aware if this when fixing.
(not that they are huge at the moment.)

 

Try a Mortgage broker - they got me a good deal cashback wise a few years ago.
You can always ask the broker and shop around as well."ended up moving from Kiwibank to Westpac.

 

Also don't be afraid to haggle on monthly fees - I got mine wiped for all accounts by just asking.

  #2435108 9-Mar-2020 15:54
My dad got 3.29% for 1 year through BNZ with $2000 cash back
We were offered 3.3% with Kiwibank with same cash back
Still negotiating with ANZ...

 
 
 
 


  #2435111 9-Mar-2020 15:58
KrazyKid:

 

Expect mortgage rates to fall in the short term so be aware if this when fixing.
(not that they are huge at the moment.)

 

 

This... Mortgage rates are about to take a pretty big cut in the next 3-6 months, 

 

+ if it really does become a Corona-pocolypse, the banks will be wanting to push money out the door, and will probably start offering some really good deals...

