When you order cables from Mighty Ape.........


#268291 10-Mar-2020 15:42
The bad news... there are still 13 more cables to be delivered!




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

xpd

  #2435751 10-Mar-2020 15:49
Did they come from them or their suppliers though....... Ive seen worse :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

  #2435752 10-Mar-2020 15:50
Were they all on the same order?

 

If so,  let them know, it tends to indicate that something with their ordering and dispatch software is very borked

 
 
 
 


  #2435759 10-Mar-2020 16:00
LOL!

  #2435761 10-Mar-2020 16:02
xpd:

 

Did they come from them or their suppliers though....... Ive seen worse :)

 

 

I'm going to guess from a supplier; MA tend to use own-brand boxes and packing tape.

  #2435774 10-Mar-2020 16:07
employee revenge is my guess




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



  #2435796 10-Mar-2020 16:42
True, no Mighty Ape identifiable packing tape or logos on the boxes.

 

But it was all one order.

 

Synnex NZ is on the packing slip.

 

Thank goodness the recycling gets picked up this week. 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

  #2435797 10-Mar-2020 16:42
Looks just like DSE shipping at the end!

 
 
 
 


  #2435822 10-Mar-2020 17:06
Its reminds me how Dell US sometimes shipped a4 warranty information in a a4 cardbox box strapped to a small(16KG) pallet :D

