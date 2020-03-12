If anyone knows of how to get some native bird enticing plants fast to grow or someone selling pre grown or want something manageable in Auck transplanted let me know.



The Mrs is a double PHD SC, works with everything from native grasses to our endangered fresh water fish, also known as whitebait to those that dont give a ....



I have a prime spot for a kowhai if anyone knows of someone selling, up to 2m is manageable to transplant. South garden wall, lots of sunlight in the afternoons. We have the most beautiful big Pohutukawa (although leaves are a pain) on one side with lovely mood lighting and garden solar lighting, looks awesome at night and the ocean on the front side.



It is Kererū Im really after, they are in the bush down the road, along with the rare saddle back. But whatever I can get in north of Auck the better. But its VERY dry here this year.