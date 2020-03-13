Hello,

I'm trying to track down an article from a Reader's Digest edition, fairly sure it was in the late 1970's that I remember reading when I was younger. From memory a guy took down notes of an aeroplane hijacking (sort of like a diary) and it was published as a story in an edition.

Try as I might though, I can't seem to find any online, searchable edition of the magazine. Does such a thing exist, or (possibly) does anyone happen to remember the article I'm thinking of, and know what year/month it was printed? I was hoping to read it again.

Thanks :)