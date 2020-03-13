Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicReader's Digest online archives


4883 posts

Uber Geek


#268346 13-Mar-2020 20:48
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

I'm trying to track down an article from a Reader's Digest edition, fairly sure it was in the late 1970's that I remember reading when I was younger. From memory a guy took down notes of an aeroplane hijacking (sort of like a diary) and it was published as a story in an edition.

 

Try as I might though, I can't seem to find any online, searchable edition of the magazine. Does such a thing exist, or (possibly) does anyone happen to remember the article I'm thinking of, and know what year/month it was printed? I was hoping to read it again.

 

Thanks :)

Create new topic
362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2437723 13-Mar-2020 21:03
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like "Reader's Digest People in Peril" which references to  hijacking of Southern Airways Flight 49 started on November 10, 1972.



4883 posts

Uber Geek


  #2437725 13-Mar-2020 21:07
Send private message quote this post

That could be it - I'll have a look. If memory serves correct the title was something along the lines of "Notes from a hijacking" or "Diary of a Hijacking" or something. I remember one of the hijackers names might have been "Petah" - or something?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.