Just wondering how many people actually use algebra for their jobs with online calculators these days?
Interesting question - but I’m more interested to know why you ask?
(I don’t work now but never used algebra at work. Have used it a few times over the years to work out slightly complicated component dimensions on DIY jobs - but nothing as sophisticated as online calculators).
all the time, even at home working out various things. funny thing is quite a few people come to me and ask "...how do you work out...?" so I would suggest many more people should use it
Not for work, ever.
Yes, but then I have a Hons degree in Mathematics and do lots of stats/maths/data science work.
I use it at work from time to time. I'm old fashioned, so feel more comfortable scribbling on a piece of paper than learning some sort of software tool.
Algebra is about transforming equations, not about calculating. It's the difference between mathematics and arithmetic. Unless I've missed something, calculators are good for arithmetic, and no good for mathematics.
And, yes, I use algebra at work (and at home) from time to time.