It's now the second time today this ad shows up on my youtube stream..
Does google knows something I dont?? 😨
In case this is my last post, farewell..!
You're about to get Coronavirus!
Good choice of youtube video, im a fan myself.
You googled 'death' and that's what happens....
All day yesterday GZ was showing me ads for N95 masks...
coffeebaron:
Not with the toilet paper castle I built, I wont! Nothing goes past those the 3-ply Quilton!
Insurance companies in NZ have been doing funeral cover ad's to death (pun intended) for at least the last 6 months.
If you die of Covid in an epidemic, you'll be sealed in a plastic body bag immediately, chucked in a cooler for as short a time as possible before being cremated. You might be allowed 10 guests maximum at some ceremony over your ashes - assuming anybody can get there due to travel bans. So if contemplating funeral insurance - go for the absolute minimum budget option. None at all would be better.
Oblivian:
Probably not needed if you select the closed casket option on the funeral insurance policy.