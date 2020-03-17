Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Well, it's nice knowing you all..


#268407 17-Mar-2020 21:19
One person supports this post
It's now the second time today this ad shows up on my youtube stream..

 

Does google knows something I dont?? 😨

 

 

In case this is my last post, farewell..!

  #2440328 17-Mar-2020 21:23
You're about to get Coronavirus!

 

 




  #2440331 17-Mar-2020 21:29
One person supports this post
Good choice of youtube video, im a fan myself.

 
 
 
 


  #2440332 17-Mar-2020 21:30
You googled 'death' and that's what happens....

  #2440334 17-Mar-2020 21:33
All day yesterday GZ was showing me ads for N95 masks...



  #2440342 17-Mar-2020 21:46
coffeebaron:

 

You're about to get Coronavirus!

 

 

Not with the toilet paper castle I built, I wont!  Nothing goes past those the 3-ply Quilton!

  #2440343 17-Mar-2020 21:48
Insurance companies in NZ have been doing funeral cover ad's to death (pun intended) for at least the last 6 months.

  #2440349 17-Mar-2020 22:04
If you die of Covid in an epidemic, you'll be sealed in a plastic body bag immediately, chucked in a cooler for as short a time as possible before being cremated.  You might be allowed 10 guests maximum at some ceremony over your ashes - assuming anybody can get there due to travel bans. So if contemplating funeral insurance - go for the absolute minimum budget option.  None at all would be better.

 
 
 
 


  #2440368 17-Mar-2020 23:04
Oblivian:

 

All day yesterday GZ was showing me ads for N95 masks...

 

 

Probably not needed if you select the closed casket option on the funeral insurance policy.

