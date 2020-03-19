Medium sized NZ company, about 100 staff here and a handful off-shore is asking all staff to take all their annual leave.

I'm curious as to why they might do this.

All I can think off is that they want to reduce their liabilities to make the balance sheet look better. Maybe to put it up for sale or to borrow from the bank?

Can anyone offer any other rationale?

(It doesn't help cashflow. Could it be they're in financial trouble and they'll have to pay out less if they need to lay off staff? They're far from directly impacted by the pandemic fall-out, their income is from regular subscriptions and last I heard they were looking to move premises because they were growing.)