sbiddle: They've still paid the fee and can't get it back so why should they give it back to you? Even if they refunded back to your card it's not going to give them back their merchant fees.

Umm, the law? It's not the first time you are miles off-track on the CGA. The shop has accepted that the refund request is legitimate so I will assume for the moment that the OP has legitimately rejected the goods under s 22. Thereafter s 23(1)(a) applies. For brevity:

23 Consumers’ options of refund or replacement (1) Where the consumer exercises the right to reject goods, the consumer may choose to have either— (a) a refund of any money paid or other consideration provided by the consumer in respect of the rejected goods

Note the word "any" and the fact that the section captures all consideration provided by the consumer in respect of the rejected goods. The supplier wasn't going to supply the goods via the OP's chosen method of payment unless he paid the credit card charge. This was quintessentially part of the consideration in exchange for the supply of the goods and is, therefore, refundable. And this also aligns with the restitutionary purpose of s 23.

With all due respect, if you don't have the requisite professional knowledge or, to put it bluntly, a decent grasp of an oft-discussed legislation -- the broad outline of which most people can understand -- it's best to stay out of these exchanges especially when your responses often unfairly imply that the other party is being unreasonable when they are not.

Edit: commas.