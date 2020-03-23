Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicShares and what people are doing with them?


3425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#268508 23-Mar-2020 12:46
Send private message quote this post

So are people selling / buying / sitting on your shares?  For me it's at the point where it's almost panic but trying to keep a cool head about it.  Currently i am down 7k.

 

 

Create new topic
2357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2444428 23-Mar-2020 12:49
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Sitting. Don'y see any point in locking in losses and I'm hopeful this won't last forever so one day they may be worth something again.




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

14043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444429 23-Mar-2020 12:49
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The only ones I own are in unit trusts of one kind or another so I am assuming that, for example, Kiwisaver managers are using each new monthly pile of cash to make hay while the sun shines on the basis that what comes down eventually goes up again.





 
 
 
 




3425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444432 23-Mar-2020 12:53
Send private message quote this post

I did have a "set" amount if it dropped under that to sell, its not starting to get very close to that target.  I don't need the money right now and I think I am better off than a lot of other people out there as I have $$$ in savings etc.  Just seeing my shares and kiwisaver drop so much is a little off putting.

 

 

 

 Thanks for the replies, it does help lol :)

35 posts

Geek


  #2444434 23-Mar-2020 12:58
Send private message quote this post

Remember that for every person selling shares, someone is buying.

695 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2444438 23-Mar-2020 13:05
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Don’t take financial advice from me, but if you are into throwing cash down the toilet, sell your shares. The best advice I can give is ... don’t even bother looking at your portfolio.

 

It is a fact that in each of the seven worst market downturns of the last 100 years, the markets were back up to, or over, pre-downturn levels within a year. That statistic is more or less correct, not necessarily precisely correct. 

 

I would only consider selling if a) you need the money for something or b) you are close to retirement and need the money.




BlinkyBill

14859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2444442 23-Mar-2020 13:09
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

The horse has well and truly bolted. I am sitting on mine and will see what happens in twelve to eighteen months.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

15737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2444460 23-Mar-2020 13:14
Send private message quote this post

The general advise is not to sell, as after a recession things usually go up. You'd be better off waiting to the worst of the recession whenever that is then buying more, in a unit fund to spread your risk.

 

I've theoretically lost some money from kiwisaver and such, but in practice it will swing back up in a year or two so doesn't matter. Anyone close to retirement should have been in a conservative fund already, as they tend to be more stable and lower risk. I was actually in a conservative position as I thought there would be a recession this year, but didn't expect anything like this, so I'm somewhat insulated.

 
 
 
 


448 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2444485 23-Mar-2020 13:31
Send private message quote this post

I like that with Sharesies I get a Target icon with the value of my holdings - a very modest sum.  I am currently taking screenshots save the lowst evel so in the future I can see where I bottomed out.

 

I am yet to lose a cent, because only sellers lock in losses.  I might even start buying.




--

OldGeek.

5226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444511 23-Mar-2020 13:44
Send private message quote this post

I just got a bonus packet of M&Ms out of the vending machine, so I say, keep 'em or you'll lock in your losses.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

189 posts

Master Geek


  #2444515 23-Mar-2020 13:47
Send private message quote this post

sitting on mine, not looking at the balance and continue to automatically add more every fortnight.  

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.