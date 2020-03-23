Don’t take financial advice from me, but if you are into throwing cash down the toilet, sell your shares. The best advice I can give is ... don’t even bother looking at your portfolio.

It is a fact that in each of the seven worst market downturns of the last 100 years, the markets were back up to, or over, pre-downturn levels within a year. That statistic is more or less correct, not necessarily precisely correct.





I would only consider selling if a) you need the money for something or b) you are close to retirement and need the money.