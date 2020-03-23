So are people selling / buying / sitting on your shares? For me it's at the point where it's almost panic but trying to keep a cool head about it. Currently i am down 7k.
Sitting. Don'y see any point in locking in losses and I'm hopeful this won't last forever so one day they may be worth something again.
The only ones I own are in unit trusts of one kind or another so I am assuming that, for example, Kiwisaver managers are using each new monthly pile of cash to make hay while the sun shines on the basis that what comes down eventually goes up again.
I did have a "set" amount if it dropped under that to sell, its not starting to get very close to that target. I don't need the money right now and I think I am better off than a lot of other people out there as I have $$$ in savings etc. Just seeing my shares and kiwisaver drop so much is a little off putting.
Thanks for the replies, it does help lol :)
Remember that for every person selling shares, someone is buying.
Don’t take financial advice from me, but if you are into throwing cash down the toilet, sell your shares. The best advice I can give is ... don’t even bother looking at your portfolio.
It is a fact that in each of the seven worst market downturns of the last 100 years, the markets were back up to, or over, pre-downturn levels within a year. That statistic is more or less correct, not necessarily precisely correct.
I would only consider selling if a) you need the money for something or b) you are close to retirement and need the money.
The general advise is not to sell, as after a recession things usually go up. You'd be better off waiting to the worst of the recession whenever that is then buying more, in a unit fund to spread your risk.
I've theoretically lost some money from kiwisaver and such, but in practice it will swing back up in a year or two so doesn't matter. Anyone close to retirement should have been in a conservative fund already, as they tend to be more stable and lower risk. I was actually in a conservative position as I thought there would be a recession this year, but didn't expect anything like this, so I'm somewhat insulated.
I like that with Sharesies I get a Target icon with the value of my holdings - a very modest sum. I am currently taking screenshots save the lowst evel so in the future I can see where I bottomed out.
I am yet to lose a cent, because only sellers lock in losses. I might even start buying.
sitting on mine, not looking at the balance and continue to automatically add more every fortnight.