It seems likely some or all of us will end up spending time at home.



It’s important to stay positive, not get bored and to look forward with determination to the end of all this.



Given we will have time to fill, perhaps people might want to share ideas or books to read, films to watch, online courses they will do or whatever?



I’ll probably read, something I do a lot anyway. When I’ve finished what I’m reading now (the final book in a trilogy of heroic derring-do by Bartle Bull. First book is called The White Rhino) I’ve decided to read The Pickwick Papers by Dickens.



I’ll probably subscribe to Disney + and watch Mandalorian too.



What’s everyone else planning?