The Mrs (and I to some extent, chair is more important to me) needs a desk and a chair, she has an electric standup sit down type desk at work and a high quality chair.



So we have today and tomorrow to get something. I see $500 for a desk. But dont want to spend that so she will settle for a sit down and just walk around house more often. We need a chair that doesnt have MASSIVE lumbar bulges that is STURDY as Im normally 115kg but overweight by 20kg. But due to back issues I cannot tolerate chairs that seem to think they know where everybodies lumbar curve is but dont. So fairly flat backs are best, I can always put a roll up under my lumbar if needed.

I work nights from home, she works the day, so should be fine. We have been needing this for ages as work allows her to work as much as she wants from home but being a Senior Biologist with a PHD and IT certifications and experience in PM and Agile etc, she ends up with a lot of work she has to go into work for, so this will be nice little break for her.